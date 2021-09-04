Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 8,035 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after buying an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 194,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 715.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Truist decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.