Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

