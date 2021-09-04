Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,771,000 after buying an additional 488,852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,772,000 after buying an additional 191,694 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after buying an additional 496,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,713,000 after buying an additional 463,567 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

