Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

