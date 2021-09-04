Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 109 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after buying an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after buying an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,139,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

