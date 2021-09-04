Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 857 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Essent Group worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Essent Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Essent Group by 671.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

