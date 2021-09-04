Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $5.19 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $20.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Avnet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

AVT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. 516,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,220. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.