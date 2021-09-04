Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report $520.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $521.79 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $436.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.00. 143,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,189. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

