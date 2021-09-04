Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,603 shares of company stock valued at $817,157. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INO opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

