Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,349. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $72.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,712 shares of company stock worth $40,148 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QuickLogic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.