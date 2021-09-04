Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HONE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 132,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $779.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

