Analysts Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Insperity posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. Insperity’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 129,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,029. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.19. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $114.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Insperity by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 57,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.