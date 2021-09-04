Analysts Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to announce sales of $26.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.70 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $29.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $106.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $109.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $105.94 million, with estimates ranging from $105.77 million to $106.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,583 shares of company stock valued at $86,625. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $10,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRST opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.