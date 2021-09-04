Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.62. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

BSRR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 20,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,997. The company has a market cap of $384.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 195.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

