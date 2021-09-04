Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.62. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

BSRR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 20,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,997. The company has a market cap of $384.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 195.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

