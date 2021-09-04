Analysts Offer Predictions for UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.62, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,250. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after buying an additional 441,223 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

