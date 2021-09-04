Analysts Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Price Target at C$5.21

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

VNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$2.89 on Friday. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.