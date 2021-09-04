Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT at $5.38

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

AAVVF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 86,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.70 million, a PE ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

