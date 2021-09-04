Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target at $151.05

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

