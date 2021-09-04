Analysts Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) PT at GBX 9,320

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

Several research firms recently commented on FERG. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) on Wednesday, hitting £106.10 ($138.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,394. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 7,062 ($92.27) and a 52-week high of £107.25 ($140.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,551.56. The company has a market capitalization of £23.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

