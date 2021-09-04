Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $28.14

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

