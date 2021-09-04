Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $28.14

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.
In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of OXY stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
