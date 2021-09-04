Analysts Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target at $15.97

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.9412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

