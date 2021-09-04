Analysts Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target at $19.41

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.41.
SWIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
