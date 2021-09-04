Analysts Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target at $57.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIM. Citigroup lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZIM stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $54.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

