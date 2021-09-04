Analyzing Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education 4.71% 8.30% 2.57% Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Gaotu Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $491.65 million 0.82 $23.51 million $0.32 10.63 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.74 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.54

Bright Scholar Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Scholar Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bright Scholar Education and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Bright Scholar Education presently has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential downside of 20.59%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus target price of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 159.05%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats Gaotu Techedu on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services. The company was founded by Mei Rong Yang on February 18, 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

