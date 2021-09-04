Analyzing Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) & Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and Vedanta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold 127.85% 49.53% 27.95% Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Vedanta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 14.00 $1.22 million N/A N/A Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.33 $1.54 billion N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Summary

Vedanta beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company with no producing mines. Its projects include South Mountain Project in Idaho and Trout Creek Property in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

