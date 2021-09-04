Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $78.22. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

