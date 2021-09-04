Anoncoin Price Up 85.1% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $155,077.90 and approximately $42.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 85.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

