Ansbert Gadicke Sells 790 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $23,281.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,463.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

