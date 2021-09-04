Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Magnus Nicolin Acquires 184,505 Shares of Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) insider Magnus Nicolin purchased 184,505 shares of Ansell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$36.18 ($25.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,675,944.42 ($4,768,531.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.6089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous Final dividend of $0.39. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

