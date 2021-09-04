APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.67

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 11004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get APi Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 695,556 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,723 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.