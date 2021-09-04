Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 813,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after acquiring an additional 512,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,833,000 after buying an additional 119,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 137,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after buying an additional 124,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,368,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.