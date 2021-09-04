Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $3,723,479.07 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,579,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45.

Shares of APO stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $52,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

