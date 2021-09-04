Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Truist reduced their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

APPN traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 494,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,674. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.68 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

