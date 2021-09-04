Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.80.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.