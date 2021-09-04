Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $135.83. 4,838,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,652,945. The company has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,147 shares of company stock valued at $36,190,225. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

