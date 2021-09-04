Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,217,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

