Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.