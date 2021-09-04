Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

APTV traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.93. 1,260,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,471. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average of $150.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.94.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

