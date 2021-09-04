Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $20,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after buying an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

ACGL stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

