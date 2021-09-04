Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 669.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,762 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,180,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 99,432 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

