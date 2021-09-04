Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

