Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

HWC opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

