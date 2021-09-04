Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $237.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

