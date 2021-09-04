Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,357,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 112,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $436,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $929,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 277,406 shares of company stock worth $17,202,422 and have sold 60,000 shares worth $3,790,050. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

