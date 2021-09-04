Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 341 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 31,014 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.