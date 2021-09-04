Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,348 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudera by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after acquiring an additional 524,793 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter worth $176,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.