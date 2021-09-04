Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,486 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 184,894 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 172,680 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FHB. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.