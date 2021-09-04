Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,510 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE JBGS opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

