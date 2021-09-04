Arizona State Retirement System Sells 60 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $138,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,124.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $752.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,131.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

