ARMOR (ARMOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.06 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and $2.06 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00065988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00141927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00179433 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.15 or 0.07920934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,970.16 or 1.00074699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.11 or 0.00815315 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

